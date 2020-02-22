Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. 1,562,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,327. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $114.62 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

