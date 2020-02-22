Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,206.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Kin has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $41,206.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinFalcon and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinFalcon, DDEX, Allbit, OTCBTC, YoBit and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

