KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $161.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

