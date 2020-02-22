Komodo Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $87.35 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00627945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00105088 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002281 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,471,530 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

