Kryll Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $5,735.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

