Kryll Price Tops $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $4,628.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

