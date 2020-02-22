Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. CLSA lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.13 million and a PE ratio of 90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

