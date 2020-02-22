Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

