KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,641.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. KZ Cash has a market cap of $128,440.00 and approximately $2,641.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.