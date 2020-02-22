Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $20.18 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $48.06 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,348,691 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

