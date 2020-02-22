LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $5.66 million and $39,139.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 655,476,064 coins and its circulating supply is 327,444,770 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

