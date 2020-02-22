Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $98,926.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,439,083 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com.

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.