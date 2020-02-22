LEOcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $435,293.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. LEOcoin has a market cap of $435,293.00 and $545.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.02705142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.03873065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00779307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00824692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00098970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009629 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00635254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.