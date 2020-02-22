Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $77,018.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 854,114,236 coins and its circulating supply is 784,114,236 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

