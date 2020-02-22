Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
LXRX has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 537,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
