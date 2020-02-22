LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 262,021 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 216.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 312,154 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.