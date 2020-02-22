Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock Position Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,733,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

