LIFE (LIFE) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, LIFE has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $5,617.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

