Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 316,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.