Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00027571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.48 million and $1.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00779307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006579 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.