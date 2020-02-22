Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00027656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $1.28 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

