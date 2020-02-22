Lightpaycoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $5,047.00 and $1.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

