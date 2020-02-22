LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops One Day Volume of $3,493.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3,493.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.62 or 0.06546595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00061401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,489,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,667,353 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

