LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0146 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $127,085.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,797,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,463,639 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.