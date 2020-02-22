Lisk Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00014596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinEgg. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $171.96 million and $6.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024736 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006187 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,240,806 coins and its circulating supply is 122,155,095 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, Gate.io, OKEx, YoBit, Exrates, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Coinbe, Coinroom, Bit-Z, Huobi, Coindeal, COSS and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

