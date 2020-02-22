Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $105,140.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.54 or 0.02666288 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,229.36 or 0.95182467 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 664,332,582 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.