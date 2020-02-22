LiteDoge Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 417.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $252,721.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,274.08 or 1.89139279 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025583 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

