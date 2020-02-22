LiteDoge Trading 345% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $262,070.00 and $12.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded 345% higher against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,408.81 or 1.96964926 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025166 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

