Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:LAD opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

