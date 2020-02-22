Lition (LIT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $399,928.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,639.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.00 or 0.02704693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.03857433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00779977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00818208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00097909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00629977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

