Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $367,043.00 and approximately $142,913.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00285813 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016736 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,637,853 coins and its circulating supply is 18,637,841 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

