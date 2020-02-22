LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $307,735.00 and approximately $84,389.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041571 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00464523 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012497 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003051 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

