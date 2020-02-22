LockTrip Price Tops $0.46 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $2,286.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017957 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003788 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

