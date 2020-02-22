LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of LogMeIn worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM remained flat at $$85.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGM. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

