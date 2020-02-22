Loki Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Loki has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $162,441.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.07 or 0.02706827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.03879538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00784031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00821225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00098365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009806 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00630379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,045,688 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

