Loom Network Market Cap Reaches $23.12 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and $5.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Allbit, Tidex and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,840,851 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Fatbtc, DDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, Allbit, DragonEX, DEx.top, Coinbe, Poloniex, GOPAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

