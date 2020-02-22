Loopring 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.42 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Loopring has a total market cap of $44.66 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,386,561 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinExchange, AirSwap, IDAX, YoBit, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Tokenomy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

