Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.