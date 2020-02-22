Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 24,010 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after buying an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.