Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 81,715 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.