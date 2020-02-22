Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,215 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

