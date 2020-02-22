Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 4,740 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,015,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. 1,001,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,767. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

