Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 1,581,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.