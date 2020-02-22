Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.36. 628,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.