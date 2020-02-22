Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,382 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of HMS worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HMS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in HMS in the third quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

