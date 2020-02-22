Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

