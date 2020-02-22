Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,690,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

