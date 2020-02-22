Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 92,576 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 3,976,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,583. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

