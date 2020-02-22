Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,856. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

