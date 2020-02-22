Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,282 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 6,074,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

